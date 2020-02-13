SPOKANE — Three big 3-pointers by Leah Carney keyed a second-quarter surge for Gonzaga Prep, giving the Bullpups a 36-27 halftime lead over the Walla Walla High School girls in their district basketball tournament first-round matchup here on Wednesday.
Wa-Hi managed to stay close the rest of the night, but G-Prep pulled away in the closing minutes to hand the Blue Devils a 58-46 loss.
Bumped to the losers bracket in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League District 8 Tournament, the Blue Devils (13-8 record) face elimination at Chiawana on Saturday with the opening tip scheduled at 5 p.m.
Lauryan Bergevin finished as the top Wa-Hi scorer here Wednesday with 15 points.
G-Prep had Lakin Gardner with 16 points, Sitara Byrd with 15, Carney 13.
“Physical game overall,” Blue Devils coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. “The girls had to battle a lot of adversity that way.
“We were able to get back in thanks to Lauryn Bergevins shooting in the second half,” Poynor said. “She definitely didn’t play like a freshman in play off basketball.
“Tough game really in general.”
Now, the Blue Devils must go through Chiawana, the MCC regular season champ.
Despite the title, Chiawana lost its first-round playoff Wednesday to Mead 50-44 in Pasco.
Chiawana took swept the Blue Devils in their regular-season clashes, taking a 58-49 decision at Wa-Hi on Jan. 7 and a 59-42 win in Pasco on Feb. 1.
Bullpups 58, Blue Devils 46
WALLA WALLA (46) — Bergevin 15, Clear 8, Miller 8, Olivares 5, Huxoll 4, Jausoro 3, Ogden 3.
GONZAGA PREP (58) — Gardner 16, Si. Byrd 15, Carney 13, Myers 9, Howlett 5.
Wa-Hi 15 12 11 8 — 46
G-Prep 16 20 8 14 — 58
3-point goals — Wa-Hi 6 (Bergevin 3), G-Prep 5 (Carney 3). Total fouls — Wa-Hi 18, G-Prep 9. Fouled out — Wa-Hi (Ogden). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Wa-Hi 19 (Clear 5, Ogden 5), G-Prep 31 (Gardner 9). Turnovers — Wa-Hi 12, G-Prep 5. Assists — Wa-Hi 14 (Clear 4, Ogden 4), G-Prep n/a.