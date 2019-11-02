Walla Walla High School became the winningest team in Blue Devil girls soccer program history, became the first team to host a regional Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League playoff match, and became the first team to win a MCC/GSL home playoff battle with a 1-0 defeat of Ferris here at the Wa-Hi pitch Saturday afternoon.
Maybe most importantly, the Blue Devils live to play another day and will stay alive in Regional action with a trip Tuesday to Richland, a 3-1 loser to Gonzaga Prep Saturday.
“I’m so proud of them,” Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said. “They have worked very hard. They committed to the weight room over the summer. They commit every day in practice. This is where they wanted to be and this is what they have earned.”
Ferris got it started as Yacine Bitibale got the first shot on the Blue Devil goal, but, on what was to become a continuing theme, Blue Devil keeper, Crystal Kelly, scooped up the shot two minutes into the match.
The Blue Devils had chances, Emmalynn Ogden, Emoree Lash, Jennifer Huntsman, and Katelyn Hassler on a breakaway, all took shots but couldn’t get any on line or into the net.
The Saxons got more shots, almost all of which were contested, but Kelly was up to the task.
The Saxons' best opportunity came in the 37th minute.
Kara Baker took a free kick following a Blue Devil foul, put her shot on goal, but Kelly batted it away.
The first half was an even battle with Ferris earning two corners and the Blue Devils earning three.
Kelly was simply there to turn away any and all Saxon scoring chances.
Kelly finished with 12 saves in the half.
“It’s just adrenaline,” Wa-Hi’s sophomore keeper said of her first half. “I’m always scanning the ball and field. Talking to my teammates helps me stay focused.”
The Saxons and Blue Devils went to intermission in the loser-out battle scoreless.
Kelly had an easier time in the second half as the defensive line of Emilia Rojas, Jessalee Wilks, and Gianna Smith kept the Saxon attack at bay.
Only five shots got through that defense for Kelly to deal with and all were turned away. Kelly finished with 17 saves.
“Our defense works hard for me every game,” Kelly continued. “They are really good at keeping it wide, and not letting them (Ferris) get shots off in the middle. I am very thankful for my defense.”
“Crystal had a stand up game, which is not surprising” Evans added. ”Our back line (defense) is so fast, so physical, and so dependable that they just shut down their (Saxons) attack.”
“We have incredible players,” senior captain Ogden added. “Our goalie (Kelly) is phenomenal. Everything that was sent to her, she knocked down. We have such a together team.”
You gotta score to win and the Blue Devils cracked the Saxon defense in the 57th minute.
Taylor McGill took a free kick from near midfield. Her boot was right on and the Saxon keeper, Maya Watson, had to jump but couldn’t catch the shot cleanly.
The ball wound up at the head of Emily Smith, who got it toward the goal, but not in.
Ogden, charging from the right side, cleaned up the scrum by booting it home and Wa-Hi had all they needed with a 1-0 lead.
“It all happened so fast,” Ogden commented. “We just sent it in to get anything in. Emily went up for a header and it came off the keeper. I took a shot on goal. Right place, right time.”
“Awesome that our senior captain found the back of the net,” Evans added. “It’s storybook. She deserved it.”
“Incredible,” Ogden said of the experience. “I got here as a freshman on a team that hadn’t won for two years. I got to be a part of the first win. I’ve gotten to see this program grow, and as a senior, it is incredible.”
The Saxons fought back after the Ogden goal, but Wa-Hi had the defense. Lash got knocked out with a leg injury blocking a Saxon shot in front of the Wa-Hi goal.
But the defense didn’t falter.
The Blue Devil defense thwarted the drives of Saxon forward, Bitibale, despite several promising runs.
Baker made a late run and got through the defense, but Kelly came out to block it away and preserve the 1-0 Wa-Hi win.
The Blue Devils improved to 10-7, and will face another loser-out battle Tuesday in Richland.
“It has been a very successful season (so far),” Kelly summarized. “I’m very proud of our team. We have more ahead of us.”
“We made all the adjustments today, and it worked,” Evans continued. “It has been a long haul. We get kids to buy in year after year. They just kept raising the bar every year.
"We just kept marginally improving every year. It’s kids that commit year after year. I’m excited for them and we are not done yet.”