HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School avoided the floods, but didn't figure out Hermiston in the fourth quarter here Friday in girls Mid-Columbia Conference basketball action.
The Bulldogs out scored Wa-Hi 17-7 over the last eight minutes to pull out a 53-42 win in the MCC finale for both teams.
The Blue Devils got eight from Rian Clear and seven from Emmie Ogden to jump to a 15-8 lead after one.
Makaylee Young answered for Hermiston. Young put up eight of her 11 in the second stanza, and and the Blue Devil lead shrunk to 24-23 at intermission.
The Blue Devils scored 11 in the third, but the Bulldogs grabbed the lead at 36-35 heading to the fourth.
Jazlyn Romero took over for the Bulldogs in the fourth. Romero put home eight of her team high 18 in the fourth to lead the Bulldogs on that 17-7 run and ice the 53-42 win.
Clear led Wa-Hi and all scorers with 24. Ogden finished with seven, and Karyssa Olivares chipped in five for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi, with the 4A No. 3 seed clinched before Friday's battle, enters the District 8 Tournament at 9-7 MCC and 13-7 overall. The Blue Devils travel to Gonzaga Prep, 9-5 Greater Spokane League, 14-6 overall, Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tip against the Bullpups to open their road to state.
Bulldogs 53, Blue Devils 42
WALLA WALLA (42) — Bergevin, Jausoro, Ogden 7, Clear 24, Miller 2, Olivares 5, Huxoll 4.
HERMISTON (53) — Heideman 6, West 2, M. Young 11, Ray, Seavert, Kessell 2, Hernandez 10, Romero 18, B. Young 4.
Wa-Hi;15;9;11;7;—;42
Hermiston;8;15;13;17;—;53
3-point goals — WW 3 (Ogden, Clear, Olivares), Herm 9 (M. Young 3). Total fouls - WW 15, Herm 6. Fouled out - WW (Ogden). Technicals - none. Turnovers - WW 14, Herm 10.