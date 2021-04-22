RICHLAND — Audra Walmsley won a singles match for the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team, and the Blue Devils doubles duo of Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams was also victorious here Wednesday, April 21, but Wa-Hi still came up short in a 5-2 loss to Richland.
"It was another day where we played some good tennis but struggled to finish off games," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "The more we find ourselves in these situations, the better we will be able to handle them in the future.
"It just comes with experience we don’t have yet.”
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, when they host Kennewick.
Wa-Hi looks to build off some positives from their matches here.
“Our two points were earned at the No. 4 singles spot by Audra Walmsley and the No 2 doubles spot with Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams," Peck said. "Every girl is battling for every point and continues to improve with each match.
"That is the most important takeaway as we look towards our last four matches."