Walla Walla High School's girls tennis captured it first victory of the season here Tuesday, April 27, defeating Kennewick 5-2.
Audra Walmsley and Caitlin Carvalho won in singles, while the Blue Devils (1-7 record) swept doubles with the teams of Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams, Grace Butler and Alexa Diaz, Amilia Gutierrez and Gigi Colin, all victorious.
"Everyone played really well today," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "We fought hard for every point and found ways to come out on top in long matches. It was great to get a win and for everyone to see their hard work pay off."
The Blue Devils are back at it here Wednesday, hosting Pasco and looking to keep improving
"We continue to get better with each match," Peck said. "We have three matches remaining and they will test our resolve.
"The goal is to keep battling for every point and continue our improvement.”