KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School girls dominated Kamiakin, winning all four games in a Mid-Columbia Conference bowling match here at Spare Time Lanes on Monday.
Morgan Sucharda posted the best score of the night, a 194, in the opening game as Wa-Hi set a tone with its 757-602 victory.
Michaela Adams added a 152, one up on teammate Mya Jones, Hallee Yaw gave the Blue Devils a 136, and Lili Reiter put up a 124.
Wa-Hi never looked back.
“We came out and had a great match against Kamiakin down in Kennewick,” Blue Devils coach Jason Postlewait said. “We are starting to get back on track and getting into the swing of things with our timing and shot accuracy.
“Our bottom three are doing a fantastic job this year with Michaela, Morgan, and Mya,” Postlewait said. “The cool thing is that Lili Reiter, Hallee Yaw, and Riley Elia have been battling all season for the remaining two spots, and have seen their shooting get better and better.”
The Blue Devils will host their next match in Walla Walla, with Hermiston coming to Bowlaway Lanes on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.
Wa-Hi will have two more matches next week before regrouping for the latter half of the season
“We are looking forward to the Christmas break so that we can focus on some of the little things in our game and be ready for the stretch run,” Postlewait said.
The Blue Devils look to build off a consistent performance here on Monday.
After taking the opener, the Blue Devils came back with a 798-636 win in the second game.
Jones led with a 187, Adams had a 172, Sucharda followed with a 167, Reiter had a 141, Yaw 131.
The Blue Devils then took both Baker games to win the match.
Wa-Hi finished the night with a 1,886-1,238 edge in total pins.