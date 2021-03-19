The scoring drought continued for Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team.
Wa-Hi (4-6 record) suffered its third straight loss — the last two having been shutouts — here Thursday, March 18, as Richland defeated the Blue Devils 3-0.
Southridge knocked off the Blue Devils, 2-0, Tuesday in Kennewick.
The last Blue Devil goal was a week ago, March 11, at Kamiakin by Taylor McGill in a 2-1 loss.
Richland jumped ahead with three goals in the first half, and never looked back.
After the Richland early assault, Blue Devils goal Lucy Kelly managed to keep the game from getting out of hand.
The Blue Devils, on Twitter, credited Kelly for "a solid performance with several key saves throughout the game."
Despite the loss, Wa-Hi still honored its seniors: McGill, Katelyn Hassler, Emoree Lash, Taryn Bohanan, Gianna Smith, Eliana Coburn, Neliah Williams, Citlali Perez, and Jessalee Wilks.
The Blue Devils will look to get back on track Tuesday at Kennewick.