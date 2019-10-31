RICHLAND — Pitted against first-place Richland (perennial Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball powerhouse) in a regular season finale, Walla Walla fell in straight sets 25-16, 25-10, 25-23 here on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (12-2 in the MCC) finished the regular season tied for second place with Chiawana, the only other team able to beat Wa-Hi this year.
Wa-Hi qualified to continue its season in the double-elimination District 8 Tournament, starting on Tuesday at a Greater Spokane League school.
"We are done with the regular season, but excited and ready to get back to our level of play for regionals," Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. "(I'm) extremely proud of all our sub-varsity teams, and so thankful for the season we have had with them."
Hannah Hair finished the Richland match with eight kills, three blocks and three digs for Wa-Hi, teammatea Monica Miller dished 12 assists, Mya Wood had six digs and three aces, Kaiya Lynch added four kills, and Makenna Mosher chipped in four blocks.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game, but we allowed ourselves to make too many mental errors," Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. "We struggled with our serve receive which Richland capitalized on with good serving.
"We made some changes in the third set, and I'm proud of the effort and fight the girls showed."