Walla Walla High School's volleyball team had Richland on the ropes after winning their first two sets, but the Blue Devils failed to apply a finisher, and the Bombers wound up taking a tiebreaker to win the match (17-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-11) here Tuesday.
Jade Ilaoa finshed the match with 13 kills, five aces and 15 digs for Wa-Hi (4-2 record), while teammate Emma McGuire had three kills, five blocks and 13 digs.
The Blue Devils also had Eden Glaus tallying eight kills, three aces and 14 digs, Kylee Porier adding five kills and three blocks, Makenna Mosher with three kills, three blocks and three aces, as well as Becky Merca hustling on 18 assists and 17 digs.
"Tonight was a tough loss for us," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We started off strong and aggressive, beating Richland in the first two sets 25-17, 25-17.
"Jade played like a true veteran tonight and really stepped up to the level of competition," Dove added. "Overall, our front row was on fire, and we put up an amazing wall blocking.
"After a few mistakes in the third set, the momentum shifted and gave Richland the upper hand to take the next three sets."
The Blue Devils are back it here Thursday, when they host Chiawana.
Wa-Hi looks to shrug off the disappointing finish against Richland.
"Even though we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for, it was a great match," Dove said. "The girls played hard and smart, proving that we are capable of competing in the top tier of the MCC."