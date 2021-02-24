RICHLAND — Taylor McGill scored a second-half goal for Wa-Hi as the girls soccer team tried to rally in its first match of the season, but Richland held on for a 3-1 victory here Tuesday night.
Richland had a 2-0 lead after barely seven minutes of play, but the Blue Devils refused to give up.
McGill cut the deficit in half with her goal off a set piece.
Richland pulled away with an insurance goal in the final minutes.
"It was actually a really well-played game," Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said. "It was our first game, so we definitely had those jitters. But once we got those shakes out, it was a fun game."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Thursday when they host Kennewick for a 2 p.m. match.