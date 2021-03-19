Walla Walla High School's volleyball team won a back-and-forth marathon here Thursday, March 18, knocking off Kamiakin (25-18, 24-26, 26-24, 16-25, 15-8).
Wa-Hi (7-4 record) came away with its third straight win, after suffering a pair of 3-2 losses last week against Richland and Chiawana.
"The girls played hard tonight and truly played as a team," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "It felt good for us to finally close out a five-set win."
Jade Ilaoa finished the Thursday match with 18 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and an ace for Wa-Hi, while teammate Sidney McCauley had eight kills, six digs and an ace.
The Blue Devils also had Becky Merca dishing 41 assists, hustling after 13 digs and scoring two kills as well as two aces.
Mya Wood gave the Blue Devils another 25 digs, and Makenna Mosher was good for seven kills and three blocks.
"Our outside hitters got a lot of reps tonight, and brought their 'A' game.," Dove said.
The Blue Devils will take their winning streak on the road Tuesday, when they go to Kennewick.
"We felt confident and are feeling good going into our last week of competition," Dove said.
Wa-Hi started strong here Thursday, taking the first set, but the Blue Devils were far from done.
The two sides took turns winning sets the rest of the night, including a pair with extra serves, until Wa-Hi prevailed in the tiebreaker.
"Kamiakin was tough defensively and made us work around their block and hit smart shots," Dove said. "Our defense was firing on all cylinders tonight and we stepped up and met their competition.