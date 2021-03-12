Walla Walla High School dropped another marathon volleyball battle here Thursday, March 11, as Chiawana rallied to force a tiebreaker and then prevailed (21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14).
Only two days earlier, the Blue Devils (4-4 record) saw powerhouse Richland erased a 2-0 Wa-Hi lead here.
"Another tough loss for us in five (sets)," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Chiawana played scrappy and forced us into a lot of long rallies.
"We worked really hard early on in the match to give ourselves a lead, but weren’t able to hold on and limit our errors when the game got tight."
Makenna Mosher finished the match with 12 kills and four blocks, while Wa-Hi teammate Emma McGuire put up 10 kills, five blocks and 16 digs.
The Blue Devils also had Kylee Porier making seven blocks, Mya Wood hustling on 23 digs, and Becky Merca dishing 43 set assists.
However, the Riverhawks still wound up handing them a tough loss.
"Hitting errors were our demise tonight," Dove said. "We struggled to find the court and get into a rhythm offensively."
The Blue Devils will try to get back on track Saturday, March 13, at Hermiston.