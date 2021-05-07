RICHLAND — A week after capturing the 2021 Mid-Columbia Conference softball regular season title, Walla Walla High School's team saw its 11-game winning streak come to an end here Thursday, May 6, in postseason playoffs.
The day started with Wa-Hi rallying to force extra innings against Richland, as Raquelle Justice doubled home the tying runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, only to see the Bombers take the game 6-5 in the eighth.
Wa-Hi's season then finished with a 7-0 loss to Kennewick.
"This team was an absolute joy to coach," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "These ladies left it all on the field. The post season tournament didn't go as planned, but being league champions still has a nice ring to it."
"We say goodbye to a great group of seniors, but we will be ready to go next spring," McHie said. "With the number of players we have coming back, we should continue to be competitive.
"Our seniors — Taylor McGill, Nelly Williams, Emily Larson, Jazmyn Paul and Yelena Valencia-Gobel — reminded the team they all have big targets on their backs now," McHie said. "Our underclassmen — Sara Justice, Lauren Bergevin, Haylieght Burke, Logan Hamm, Raquelle Justice, Kaitlyn King, Sidney McCauley, Kaitlien Chapman, Kylie Kemp, Alizaeya Salcedo and Tallulah Sickels — made it very clear they wouldn't have it any other way."
Wa-Hi dominated the MCC this year until its postseason here.
Less than two weeks after picking up 15-2 and 19-3 wins here in a doubleheader with Richland, the Blue Devils found the tables had turned in their playoff Thursday.
Richland led 4-1 in the sixth inning, and though Wa-Hi managed tie things up in the seventh, the Bombers prevailed.
"We battled back after a sluggish start and gave ourselves numerous chances to win," McHie said. "We just couldn't get the ball to get down when we needed it to.
"The coach staff was so proud of the determination and effort."
Wa-Hi knew it faced another challenge against Kennewick, which had already beaten the Blue Devils during a doubleheader split in Walla Walla back on April 2.
The Blue Devils mustered only three hits against the Lions in their season finale.
"After the tough loss in game 1, we just lost our momentum," McHie said.