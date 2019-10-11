Walla Walla High School dominated the last triple-dual Mid-Columbia Conference girls swim meet of the year at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool on Thursday.
The Blue Devils captured first in all three relay events, and in seven of eight individual swims, at the meet.
In the dual-meet action, Wa-Hi swept the field, 126-30 over Pasco, 119.5-49.5 over Hermiston, and 118-40 over Chiawana.
The three dual wins sew up third in the MCC for the Blue Devils, behind Hanford and Richland.
“We had good performances all around,” Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. “We have a very strong team and ended up third behind very good Hanford and Richland teams.”
The Blue Devils wasted no time demonstrating that this would be their meet.
In the first swim of the night, the 200-yard medley relay, Laurel Skorina grabbed the lead with her backstroke leg, and the Blue Devils never looked back.
Hallee Yaw stretched the lead with her breast stroke leg.
Alana Miller, with the butterfly leg, added more distance between the Blue Devils and the field.
Rylee Hale brought it home with a finishing freestyle kick as Wa-Hi posted a 2:03.78 to easily outdistance second-place Chiawana’s 2:18.16.
The wins kept coming, as Skorina, in 2:07.87 and AnnaMari Elmenhurst, in 2:35.5, finished first and third, in the 200 free.
Ciera Griggs was next up for the Blue Devils in the 200 IM. Griggs swam to a 20-second win in 2:38.94.
In the girls 50 free, the Blue Devils went 1-2 as Mary Kennedy touched first in 30.01 and Arianna Wylie touched second in 30.81.
Blue Devils sandwiched themselves around Hermiston’s Abigail Sharon in the 100 fly. Rylee Hale took first in 1:09.22 and Alicia Gonzalez came home third in 1:19.12.
Yaw held off Hermiston’s Georgia Stevenson in the 100 free. Yaw posted a 1:01.08 and Stevenson got second with a 1:07.24.
Skorina swam away fron the field in the 500 free. Skorina won by 45 seconds as the junior 2018 state qualifier swam to victory in 5:40. 03.
Chiawana’s Maycie Bissel finished a distant second in 6:25.36.
The Blue Devils swam to a first and second finish in the 200 free relay. The team of Griggs, Kennedy, Wylie and Sydney Tacheny touched in 2:02.94.
Right behind them in 2:14.43 came the Blue Devil team of Emmalee Johnson, Grace Anderson, Mackenzie Davis and Taryn Bohanan.
Wa-Hi led the 100 backstroke field with a 1-2-3 finish. Hale claimed first in 1:11.11, Griggs took second in 1:14.81, and Yaw claimed the yellow ribbon in 1:15.46.
In the 100 breast, Wa-Hi swept the top three places against both Pasco and Hermiston with Miller, Grace Anderson and Tacheny taking the top three spots.
The RiverHawks handed the Blue Devils their only lose event of the night. Maia Marino touched in 1:22.37 to edge Miller, who swam to a 1:23.99.
In the night’s last event, Skorina, Yaw, Miller and Hale swam to a 3:58.14 to win the 400 free relay and culminate a dominating Blue Devil performance.
“One of my goals for the meet was to see if they could break four minutes,” Rose said. “They did. The challenging part was that they didn’t have anybody to push them and had to push themselves. They have been working hard. Today, it paid off.”
Rose was also proud to add two more district qualifiers to the Blue Devil list of 17 qualifiers.
Lauren Adams, with a time of 1:30.05 in the 100 breast, and Naomi McLaughlin in the 100 back, in 1:24.06, both hit qualifying marks to join the 17 previous qualifiers.
“I was mostly happy because we got two more district qualifiers,” Rose said. “We now have 19 district qualifiers.”
Skorina led the Blue Devils with dominating wins in the 200 and 500 free races, as well as a leg on both the 200 IM relay and the 400 free relay winning teams.
“I broke my finger two months ago and have just begun to get my endurance back,” the 200 and 500 free 2018 state qualifier Skorina said. “I swim before school and at practice, about 5,000 yards a day plus an out-of-pool workout. My focus is on state and will probably concentrate on the shorter race because of my endurance (due to the injury). Right now, the relays are doing better and its been a lot of fun with this team.”
Hale joined Skorina as a four-time winner on the day for the Blue Devils. Hale posted firsts in the 100 fly and in the 100 back in addition to her legs on the winning 200 IM and the 400 free relay teams.
The biggest roar of the day came in the 50 free. Wa-Hi’s adaptive swimmer, Felicity Matson, with her teammates lining the 25-yard Whitman pool and cheering, finished the swim to cheers from Blue Devil nation.
Wa-Hi travels to Richland for the outdoor Tri-City Champions meet Saturday at 11 a.m.
“All MCC schools will be there,” Rose said. “We will be putting people in their best events as you are limited to only three participants per event. It is outside and several member schools have to continue outside for a couple of weeks and go inside to limited indoor facilities. We are blessed to be able to use Whitman’s indoor pool.”