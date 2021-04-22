RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's track and field team, both boys and girls, dominated Chiawana and Hanford here Wednesday, April 21, at Fran Rish Stadium.
The Wa-Hi boys defeated Chiawana in dual scoring 85-60 and Hanford 92-53, while the Blue Devils girls crushed Chiawana 108-42 and Hanford 106-44.
Wa-Hi boys placed first in eight events, and girls won 10.
"What a day," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "There are few times, that I run out of words, but tonight was one of those nights ... where our kids were so amazing.
"I just don't have enough incredible things to say about them."
The Blue Devil will next return to action April 29 at Wa-Hi, with a chance to make history.
"If our boys and girls' teams sweep Kennewick and Southridge, for the first time in school history. not only win the regular season title at the same time, but our boys and girls teams would also do this while going undefeated," Hisaw said. "So we are chasing history and trying to write a new chapter in it.
"I just love these kids and can't say enough great things about our amazing coaching staff," Hisaw said. "The Big Blue Train is rolling."
The Blue Devils Train made its mark at Fran Rish.
"The day started off with a huge throw by Mike Cornia in the Javelin of 185-01; a 24-foot (personal record)," Hisaw said. " And from there, we just took off. Grady Lemma and Eliana Coburn followed up next with lifetime best times in the 110 and 100m hurdles.
"Our energy was fantastic all day and this group of kids is so dang competitive," Hisaw said. "What also really impresses me, is our balance. We don't truly have a 'bad' event. We may not get a first place finish, but our kids fight and scratch and claw for a second and third place. They know the importance of those points too.
"I thought Brody Hartley, Peter Prudente, Sariah Hepworth and Olivia Isenhower were fantastic in the 1600," Hisaw said. "All had either season best or lifetime bests.
"Our field event kids were fantastic," Hisaw said. "They probably had the most PRs as a collective group on the team today. They just seem to thrive off each other. And they were just fantastic.
"The two best girls field event performances of the day were Taryn Bonanon in the javelin with a great throw of 137-02 and Maddie Jacobson with a triple jump of 134-07. Terrific marks by two great senior ladies.
"We also went 5-0 in the relays," Hisaw said. "Yes, we won every one of them. That's really special.
"Finally I'm so thrilled with the combination of our upperclasmen leadership and our underclassmen competitiveness," Hisaw said. "Our older kids are doing a remarkable job of leading our younger kids on how to handle themselves, get warmed up, manage time, etc. And our younger kids are following right along and competing their tails off. It really is neat to see.
"I wouldn't also do this justice without mentioning that fact our boys and girls 4x400 relay teams are also leading the state in the 3A classification."