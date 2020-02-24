RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil Dance team took second place in the Dance category at the Hanford High School Invitational on Saturday.
The Devil dancers came in second to South Kitsap High School of Port Orchard. Wa-Hi placed fourth in the Pom category.
Wa-Hi had state-qualifing scores in both categories.
The next stop for the Wa-Hi team will be Spokane on March 7, when it competes in the regional championships where berths to the state championship will be on the line. The state championships are March 27 at the SunDome in Yakima.