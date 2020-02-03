KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil Dance Team took first place in the Dance Category at the Kamiakin Invitational on Saturday.
The Blue Devil dancers bested Hanford, Richland, Kamiakin, Chiawana and Ephrata to win the first-place trophy. It was the first competition of the season as the Blue Devils seek to qualify for the state championships March 27 at the Yakima Sundome.
The team took second place in the Pom Category behind Othello.
Wa-Hi heads to Chiawana on Saturday to compete against teams throughout Eastern Washington.