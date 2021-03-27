Taylor McGill and Emoree Lash each scored a pair of goals, and the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team captured its third straight shutout win this week with a 5-0 rout of Kennewick here Friday, March 26.
The red-hot Blue Devils (7-5 record) had blanked Hermiston 3-0 only 24 hours earlier, and that was following a 6-0 win Tuesday at Kennewick.
Wa-Hi is playing its third game in as many days Saturday afternoon, hosting Hanford at 4 p.m.
The Blue Devils wasted little time jumping on Kennewick in their rematch Friday, as they mounted a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Emoree Lash got the ball rolling on back-to-back goals off assists from Mikailyn O'Dell and McGill.
The Blue Devils soon tripled their lead, with McGill finding the back of the net on a feed from Kaitlyn King.
Wa-Hi continued pulling away after halftime, as Jennifer Huntsman joined in the scoring spree before Lash and McGill connected once more.