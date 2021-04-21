Kaitline Chapman singled home Taylor McGill to give Walla Walla High School's softball team a 1-0 lead over Chiawana in the first inning here Tuesday, April 20, and the Blue Devils never looked back.
Tallulah Sickels pitched six shutout innings for Wa-Hi (6-1 record) before Chiawana managed to score a couple of runs in the top of the seventh, and the Blue Devils held on for a 5-2 victory.
"It was great being on the field after our bye week," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "I was really impressed how we came out ready to play right from the get go."
Following the early Chapman punch, McGill added a two-run single in the second inning before Nelli Williams singled home two more in the sixth.
"Taylor McGill, Kailtine Chapman and Nelly Williams were clutch when we needed it the most," McHie said.
Meanwhile, Sickels finished with 11 strikeouts against one walk.
"Talullah kept them off balance and did a great job hitting her spots," McHie said. "She and Raquelle were spot on for the entire game."
The Blue Devils ride a four-game winning streak into their next outing, Friday at Richland, and they will be coming off their strong performance against Chiawana here.
"We made a few changes to our practice routine last week and the effort was evident during our at bats throughout the game," McHie said. "We hit the ball hard all over the field yesterday, unfortunately, too many of them were right at their fielders.
"We took advantage of runners in scoring position with some very timely hitting to push runs across the plate."