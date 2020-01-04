NAMPA, Idaho — The Walla Walla High School boys wrestling team went to the 2020 Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, Idaho, to start off the 2020 calendar year on Friday and Saturday.
This tournament had the double elimination rule.
John-Mark Whitaker and Izake Sanchez both entered the 106-pound weight class, both losing their first and third match but winning the second.
Whitaker won his second match on a fall just five seconds into the second period.
Sanchez did so 18 seconds into the second period of his match that he won.
Both Whitaker and Sanchez each then participated in another "second chance" match.
Sanchez lost his match on a fall 1:38 into the match.
Whitaker won his match on a fall 37 seconds into the second period.
Ruben Lozano entered 113, and went 3-2 on the weekend.
Lozano lost his first match on a 6-2 decision, but his next two matches were won on a 4-0 decision and a 2-1 decision.
Lozano then lost in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on a 7-4 decision.
Lozano then won a "second chance" match on a 13-12 decision.
Mateo Caso lost both of his matches on the weekend in 120, losing his first match on a fall 55 seconds into the match, and then giving way on a technical fall in his second match.
Caso participated in two "second chance" matches, winning his first on a 6-5 decision before falling 55 seconds into the second match.
Donny Birdwell, Camrin Henzel, and Drew Humphrey all entered 126.
Henzel won his first two matches before falling twice.
Birdwell lost his first match on a fall before winning his second match on a 9-2 decision.
Birdwell then lost to Zach James from Kuna High School in 26 seconds in the second consolation round.
James defeated Henzel 53 seconds into their fourth round match.
Drew Humphrey went 1-2 on the weekend, falling in his third match in 58 seconds.
Henzel won a "second chance" match, taking down his opponent in 59 seconds.
Drew Humphrey lost his "second chance" match, falling 1:15 into the match.
Alejandro Mata went 0-3 in 145.
Mata lasted two full rounds in his first match before falling.
Mata then fell in his "second chance" match 1:48 into the match.
Jake Humphrey placed sixth in the 160 after a four-match win streak to begin the weekend.
Jake Humphrey's first loss came in the semifinals in a sudden victory ruling for Couer D Alene's Gunner Giulio.
Jake Humphrey then lost his consolation semifinal on a 6-4 decision which placed him in the fifth place match which he lost on a 8-1 decision.
Omar Cruz did his best work quickly as he went 2-2 in 195.
Cruz lost his first match on a 8-3 decision before going on a two-match win streak with the timer did not hit a minute in either match.
Cruz's fourth round consolation match saw him fall in 2:54.
The Wa-Hi boys will next be at Chiawana for a league event on Jan. 9 with a start time of 7 p.m. before they go to Post Falls, Idaho, for the River City Duals on Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11.