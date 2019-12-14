SPOKANE — The Walla Walla High School boy’s wrestling team went to Spokane on Friday and Saturday to participate in the 2019 Inland Empire Invitational.
Several of the Blue Devils placed in their weight classes to give the Wa-Hi team a 12th place finish with 79 points.
John-Mark Whitaker, having just come off of an injury and participating in his first competition of the years, placed third for Wa-Hi in the 106-pound weight class.
Whitaker lost in the quarterfinals to place him in the consolation bracket, and then won out the rest of the day by three decisions including an 8-7 decision in the third place match.
He won on a fall in the fifth round of the consolation bracket in 33 seconds.
He faced Hunter Cagle from host Central Valley twice, winning both times to knock him out of the competition.
Blue Devil teammates Ruben Lozano and Izake Sanchez both entered the 113 class.
Lozano received two byes at the beginning of his tournament, placing him in the quarterfinals to start is tournament. He won his first two matches then was defeated by Jason Franklin in the first place match by a 8-0 decision.
Sanchez won in his first consolation round against Kristian Mulligan from Central Valley, but lost two matches against two Gonzaga Prep wrestlers.
Mateo Caso did not place in the 120, but did manage to claim four points for the Wa-Hi team.
Caso lost to Isaiah Medina from Chiawana in his first match, then defeated Ethan Baker from Mead. He lost on a technical fall in his third match.
Drew Humphrey entered 126 and claimed four points for Wa-Hi.
Humphrey won his first match, then fell in his second match just 23 seconds in. He got knocked out of the competition in the third round of consolation play in a fall 2:23 in.
Camrin Henzel lost in the fourth round of the 132 consultation bracket to Miguel Hinojosa from Pasco, but earned six points.
Henzel won his first match and lost his second. He defeated Rex Perkes from Hanford on a 19-13 decision.
Donny Birdwell also lost in his fourth match of the 132 class.
Birdwell won his first match of the day with a 12-4 decision, then fell in the second match at 2:59. His consolation bracket win was a fall in 3:14, which led to a match that he lasted 58 seconds in the third round before falling.
Emilio Navarrete lost both of his matches on the day, going down on a fall 32 seconds into his match against Lance Stover from Chiawana.
Isaac Rosales and Alejandro Mata both entered the 152 class and earned a total of four team points. Both lost two matches in a row, but Rosales made it to the quarterfinals before losing.
Jake Humphrey and Tanner Siller entered the 160 class and earned a total of 13 points.
Siller lost his two matches, just getting of two minutes on the mat.
Humphrey won two long matches by falls. He lost his third match to Isaiah Gonzalez from Pasco on a 14-0 decision.
Humphrey was entered into two more matches, including the fifth place match, and lost on injury default. Humphrey claimed sixth in the class.
Matthew Gradwahl lost to two Mid-Columbia Conference opponents in the 182 class.
Omar Cruz lost both of his matches in 220.
Cruz nearly survived the second round of his second match but got pinned with two seconds left in the round.
Erick Enriquez won his first match in 285 against Tyler Landon from Pasco.
Enriquez got the pin call just four seconds before the first round ended. He would lose his next two matches, not lasting more than 50 seconds in either.
Wa-Hi’s head coach Jacob Butenhoff praised Whitaker and Lozano for where they are now.
“(Whitaker’s) confidence in himself is continuing to grow and for a Sophomore to place at a tournament of this caliber was impressive,” Butenhoff said. “Lozano is just an animal, plain and simple. He continues to step on the mat with purpose.”
He also added that the team is competing with the best of them.
“Now, we heal up and get back to work,” Butenhoff said.
The Wa-Hi boys wrestling get back into action on Dec. 20th as they go to Pasco to compete in the Best of the West tournament.