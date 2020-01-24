The Walla Walla High School boys wrestling team picked up the win on Thursday night, beating the Kennewick Lions 38-32 in a home dual and showcasing their overall improvement since the start of the season.
"It was a fun dual for our kids," Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "They consistently put in an incredible amount of hard work and I think tonight was a perfect example of who they are as wrestlers and who they will be as young men and women with some grit in their teeth. It's not always pretty, but they went out and got the job done."
The Blue Devils were up against some stiff competition from Kennewick, including Antonio Ramos, the highest-ranked wrestler in the 126-pound weight class, and Wa-Hi's Drew Humphrey provided perhaps the highlight of the night by going toe-to-toe in 138 with Jacoby Wieber, though ultimately losing in a four-point decision after an intense three rounds of pure technical prowess.
"Humphrey is really starting to come into his own," Butenhoff said. "These last two weeks, he has been absolutely pounding on people and I think he wasn't surprised that he was able to go out and hang with [Ramos]. He made a couple of mistakes that happen when you're wrestling real tough guys like that, and that can be the match within itself."
Butenhoff spoke highly of Humphrey's attitude regarding his improvement.
"He came off the mat angry that that happened, and I love it, because it's never good enough for him. That's a great attitude to have in this sport. We're going to see great things out of him as he continues to mature."
Butenhoff was also keen on Omar Cruz's performance.
Cruz put the final nail in the coffin for the Lions, beating Caleb Gragg by a 12-3 major decision that saw him come inches from a pinfall on two separate occasions, which is no mean feat in the 195-pound class.
"I think Cruz is doing an incredible job," Butenhoff said. "He'll be the first guy to tell you that wrestling's not his favorite thing in the world, but he comes out knowing that it'll make him better both as a football player and a person, and he's always going out and throwing the kitchen sink [at his opponent]. And if that doesn't work, he tries it again, and I love watching him wrestle."
"I also though Donny Birdwell and Cameron Henzel going back-to-back did really well. They're getting better by the week and flip-flopping weight classes, but they both went out and just hammered their matchups as we expected them to."
Henzel, battling in the 132-pound class, scored a second-round pinfall, while Birdwell went the full three rounds in the 138-pound class, but won by a 12-4 major decision and just missed out on the pinfall himself, scoring a three-point near-fall in the closing minute of the final round.
In total, the Blue Devils picked up six wins by pinfall for the night, belonging to Cameron Henzel (3:35), Jake Humphrey (:36), Matt Gradwohl (1:37), and Cole Schmidt (:58), respectively.
Meanwhile, girls also had matches here Thursday, with Wa-Hi winning via pins by Nayeli Flores (:49), Kylie Kemp (1:38), and Annelise Whitaker (2:45).
"All of these guys are fun to watch right now," Butenhoff said. "We're starting to click; we haven't peaked yet, but it's coming. We have a lot to look forward to. This is my favorite time of the year, right before the postseason. We're not there yet, but it is fun to see the guys go out there and perform as the best versions of themselves."
The win moves the Blue Devil boys to 2-3 on the year in dual meets.
Wa-Hi's next action will be this Saturday in Prosser at the Rumble in the Valley, with another home dual against Hermiston happening on Thursday, as the Blue Devils look to keep building momentum with the MCC Championship looming large, just two weeks from Saturday.