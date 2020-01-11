POST FALLS, Idaho — The Walla Walla High School boys wrestling team won three of five duals on its way to a second-place finish in the Silver Championship of the River City Duals here on Friday and Saturday.
The tournament included 31 teams from around Washington and Idaho, split into eight pods.
Wa-Hi lost its first dual in Pod E, falling to Meridian 69-13, with Blue Devil victories from Isake Sanchez in the 106-pound weight class, Ruben Lozano in 113, and Drew Humphrey in 126.
But the Blue Devils bounced back to win its second dual in Pod E, edging one of the three Post Falls teams here.
Lozano and Humphrey both captured their second victories of the day, and this time Wa-Hi also had wins from Camrin Henzel in 132, Donny Birdwell in 138, Alejandro Mata in 152, Jake Humphrey in 160, Omar Cruz in 195, and Erick Enriquez in 285.
Wa-Hi was busy in the Silver Championship tournament, defeating Freeman 55-21 and Biship Kelly 43-34.
Drew Humphrey won a match in each dual, as did Mata, Jake Humphrey, Cruz, Cole Schmidt (220), Enriquez, Lozano, and Mateo Casa (120), while Henzel, Sanchez and Matthew Gradwahl (182) both had a win against Freeman.
Battling Kellogg for first place in the Silver Championship, the Blue Devils finished the day with a 43-37 loss.
Despite the loss, Mata, Jake Humphrey, Cruz, Sanchez and Birdwell all managed wins for Wa-Hi.