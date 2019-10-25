RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's boys cross country team captured its second straight Mid-Columbia Conference district title here at Leslie Grove Park on Thursday.
Cooper Cortinas put an exclamation point on the team championship with an individual title with a time of 16:07.64 over the 5-kilometer course, with Blue Devil teammate Cannon Angotti right behind him in second place in 16:08.93.
"Cooper and Cannon controlled the race from the beginning," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "The two of them ran neck-and-neck, changing leads a few times during the race.
"Cannon took the lead and opened up a small gap on Cooper, but Cooper turned the burners on in the last 200 meters and was able to close and outkick Cannon," he said. "It was fun to watch both of them compete against each other. They both have such great attitudes and are great friends.
"To go 1-2 today was quite a treat," Locati said. "That's a rare feat at the 4A level. I'm happy for both of them. They have worked hard these last four years, and it's great to see them rewarded for it."
The Wa-Hi girls finished in third place behind district champion Richland and Hanford.
Blue Devil junior Ella Nelson finished in second place in 19:21.54, behind Richland's Natalie Ruzauskas' 18:51.64.
Sariah Hepworth was next for the Wa-Hi girls, finishing in fourth in 19:49.10.
"This is the first time she (Nelson) has been beat in the league," Locati said. "I know Ella was disappointed in the race today, it was just a tough day for her, but I have confidence she will bounce back and have a great race next weekend.
"Sariah had a standout race today, placing fourth and just getting beat at the finish for third," he said. "She is so strong in the back half of the race and really runs a smart race."
Wa-Hi freshman Brody Hartley came in ninth in 16:57.73, Braden Hisaw was 12th in 17:09.02, and Isaac Fraser finished 13th in 17:14.05.
"Brody, Braden, and Isaac did an excellent job of running together," Locati said. "It wasn't till the last 1-kilometer that they began to separate, and Brody was so close to placing in the top five (six seconds behind)."
Also finishing for the Blue Devil boys were Blaz Rietz (28th, 17:53.66), Ethan Haugen (34th, 18:20.75), Patrick Jones (37th, 18:29.13) and Peter Prudente (39th, 18:30.49).
Wa-Hi's Eleah Dalgleish finished 19th in 21:24.75 in the girls race.
Sydney Weston was next for the Blue Devil girls (21st, 21:34.82), followed by Addison Taylor (22nd, 21:50.72), Ava Nelson (23rd, 22:03.22), Clair Dorland (28th, 23:16.40) and Jackeline Medina (32nd, 23:42.90).
"Much like the boys, Eleah, Sydney and Addison ran the majority of the race together, really helping each other, and it wasn't till towards the end when they began to separate out," Locati said of his girls harriers.
"I felt as a whole, everyone ran well," he said. "We had a really difficult workout on Tuesday, and most said their legs were heavy, but they battled and still came through. We'll get some rest this week and bring back the legs and be ready for the District 8 championships in Spokane next weekend."