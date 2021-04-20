Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team defeated Kamiakin, 5-2, here Monday, April 19.
Ken Higgins, Dallin Flinders and Oliver Telander each won a singles match for the Blue Devils (5-0 record), while the teams of Ethan Kelnhofer-James Adams and Micah Case-Jakob Clearman both took doubles.
Wa-Hi is back at it Tuesday, hosting Hanford.
Monday's meet saw the Blue Devils prevail in several hard-fought matches.
Higgins went three sets to pull out of 6-2, 3-6 (6-2) victory, Flinders took No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-2, and Telander managed a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Kamiakin took No. 1 singles, but only after a 7-6 (4-1), 7-5 battle with Wa-Hi's Sam Tacheny.
Kelnhofer-Adams bounced back from a loss in their first set in doubles to win with a tiebreaker 3-6, 6-4 (6-4), and Case-Clearman pulled off a 6-1, 6-0 win.
The duo of Kian Hudiburg and Rudy Entrikin went three sets in No. 2 doubles before bowing out 4-6, 7-5 (10-7).