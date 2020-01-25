RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School boys basketball team did business as usual on Saturday, taking out Hanford early and putting them away late in a 71-52 romp.
It was Wa-Hi's second win over the weekend, after beating Richland 66-54 in the Blue Devil Gym on Friday. No stats from Friday's game were available at press time.
"We played a really good first half," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said Saturday. "The second half was only so-so, but it was a good game overall for us."
The Blue Devils dropped 25 in the first frame to take a commanding 18-point lead, and the defense allowed Hanford a grand total of five field goals in the first half.
"I thought, in particular, we shot the ball really well in the first half," Berg said.
The Blue Devils capitalized from behind the arc nine times in the first half, with Jacob Coram claiming three of them and Diego Jaques taking a pair.
Wa-Hi went into the locker room up 43-15.
The Falcons wouldn't let them go so easily, though, and they exploded for a huge third stanza, scoring 21, while Wa-Hi started to slow their pace.
Hanford would continue to close the gap in the final cut, but the Blue Devils answered back, this time on defense. Wa-Hi suffocated the Falcon shooters, forcing consecutive misses on Hanford's final eleven shots to close out the game.
"No one player really stood out for the night," Berg said. "It was a good collective team effort. We shared the glory on offense, and the defense really stepped up to close it out."
Dylan Ashbeck and Diego Jaques led the Blue Devils with 15 points a piece. Ashbeck also led the team in assists with seven.
Michael Cornia notched a double-double, with scoring and rebounding totals of twelve.
Perhaps the bigger story from the game, though, is how it affected the Blue Devils' place in the playoff hunt.
With previously unbeaten Chiawana losing to Kamiakin on Friday, and both teams on the Blue Devils' schedule this coming week, Wa-Hi now has the opportunity to climb to first place in the MCC with wins over both squads.
"We are exactly where we want to be," Berg said. "We control our own destiny, and with the Braves and Riverhawks both on the docket this week, you really can't undersell how big a week this is for us."
Walla Wala 71 Hanford 52
WALLA WALLA (71) — Jaques 15, Ashbeck 15, Coram 14, Cornia 12, Wasser 9, Watson 3, Smith 3.
HANFORD (52) — McDowell 11, Nighswonger 9, Samples 8, Clayton 8, Shupe 7, Walker 5, Caufield 4.
Wa-Hi;27;16;15;13;—;71
Hanford;5;8;21;17;—;52
3-pt field goals — Wa-Hi 14 (Jaques 5), Hanford 7 (Samples 2, Clayton 2). Fouls — Wa-Hi 11, Hanford 12. Fouled out — none.