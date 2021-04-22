RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team fell to undefeated Richland 5-2 here Wednesday, April 21.
Dallins Flinders won a singles match for Wa-Hi (5-2 record), and the Blue Devils doubles duo of Micah Case and Jakob Clearman was also victorious, but Richland took everything else.
"Our goal was to come in and compete in every match, and I felt like our guys played very well for the most part," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "We have lots of things to work on, specifically serving and net play."
The Blue Devils will next play Tuesday, hosting Kennewick at the Walla Walla Country Club.
"The last two matches against both Hanford and Richland have shown us that we need to dial in our upcoming practices with regard to the aforementioned items," Eggart said. "Even though we lost 5-2, it was nice to see us improve from our 7-0 effort against Hanford yesterday.
"We knew coming into the match we were going to need our very best effort to take matches from a talented Bomber squad."
Wa-Hi saw some positives.
"It was really impressive to see Dallin Flinders at No. 3 singles and Micah Case and Jakob Clearman at No. 3 doubles close out match wins," Eggart said. "We also had a very solid second set from the tandem of Entrikin and Hudiburg.
"We hope to get back into a winning mind-set next week with matches against Kennewick and Pasco coming up."