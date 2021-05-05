Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team managed a pair of wins in doubles here Tuesday, May 4, but Richland took everything else in handing the Blue Devils a 5-2 loss.
Sam Tacheny and Oliver Telander combined to win their doubles match for Wa-Hi (7-3 record), while Jackson Adams and Jakob Clearman rallied to score the other Blue Devil point with a 0-6, 6-1 (12-10) decision.
Even though Richland won the other doubles match and swept singles, Wa-Hi refused to roll over.
Kian Hudiburg and Rudy Entrikin battled their doubles match to 3-6, 6-4 (10-5).
Dallin Flinders took his singles match to 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), as did Ethan Kelnhofer at 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
The Blue Devils are back at it Wednesday, hosting Chiawana.