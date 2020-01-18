The Walla Walla High School boys swim team hosted the annual Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday here at Harvey Pool and came away with a third-place finish out of 12 teams, trailing only Richland and Wenatchee.
Team scoring placed Wenatchee on top with 696 points, Richland was second at 365, and Wa-Hi followed at 308.5.
The other teams to hit thriple digits included Hanford (259.5) and Prosser (197.5),.
“Four of our varsity athletes are competing in the Washington Open against most of the top swimmers on the west coast,” BLue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “But even without them, we took third out of twelve schools.”
The Blue Devils were sans senior Luke Matlock, junior Luke Bona, and freshmen Oskar Erikson and Zach Juhnke for the event, and Rose was pleased to have taken third place regardless.
“Our athletes have been working hard and it paid off with lots of personal best times and new district qualifying times,” she said.
Rose also confirmed that Matlock, Bona, Erikson, and Juhnke will return for the MCC Championships to kick off February, and will also compete at the district championships in Kelso, Wash., the following week.
Without the four at the Blue Devil Invitational, Wa-Hi’s relays suffered slightly, as only the 200 freestyle “A” team of Dawson Neely, Jackson Owen, Sam Tacheny, and Collin Gabriel placed on the podium, taking third with a time of 1:40.24.
Gabriel, a senior, also placed second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.35. Junior Brennan Creason took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.52).
With relays scoring double points, Wa-Hi had several quartets in the hunt.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Sam Tacheny, Brennan Creason, Dawson Neely and Jackson Owen was sixth with a time of 1:58.78.
The “B” squad of Matt Reser, Grady Lemma, Anthony McKeirnan and Juan Segovia-Cruz was 9th with a time of 2:09.12.
The “C” relay of Joel Redman, Erik Muro, Marcus Klem and Ben Norris was 14th with a time of 2:10.84.
While Wa-Hi’s 200 freestyle “A” team placed third, the “C” team of Henry Johnson, John McKeirnan, Brennan Creason and Joel Redman was 10th in a time of 1:52.60.
The “B” squad of Juan Segovia_Cruz, Grady Lemma, Simon Scheel and Ethan Haugen was 11th with a time of 1:53.30.
The “D” team of Peter Owen, Jackson Leinweber, Ben Norris and Oliver Telander was 16th in a time of 1:56.62.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Ethan Haugen, Matt Reser, Anthony McKeirnan and Collin Gabriel was 5th with a time of 3:444.35.
The “B” squad of Henry Johnson, Simon Scheel, John McKeirnan and Oliver Telander and placed 8th with a time of 4:15.96.
The “C” squad of Nathan Feistner, Jackson Leinweber, Ben Reser and Jose Silva placed 14th with a time of 4:37.20.
Meanwhile, Wa-Hi had 14 of the Blue Devils score points in individual events.
Senior Collin Gabriel finished second in the 100 Freestyle (52.35) and 4th in the 50 Freestyle (24.13).
Junior Brennan Creason finished third in the 100 Breastroke (1:09.52) and 16th in the 100 Freestyle (1:01.45).
Junior Grady Lemma was fourth in the 100 Breastroke (1:11.88).
Senior Matt Reser finished sixth in the 500 Freestyle (5:43.27) and eighth in the 50 Freestyle (25.28).
Senior Dawson Neely finished eighth in the 100 Breastroke (1:14.11) and 11th in the 100 Freestyle (58.01).
Senior Ethan Haugen was 11th in the 200 Freestyle (2:14.33).
Junior Oliver Telander finished 12th in the 500 Freestyle (6:13.17) was 14th in the 200 Freestyle (2:16.14).
Junior Anthony McKeirnan was 12th in the 200 IM (2:35.95).
Senior Johnpaul McKeirnan was 12th in the 100 Backstroke (1:14.18).
Junior Sam Tacheny finished 12th in the 100 Freestyle (58.07)
Sophomore Ben Reser was 14th in the 200 IM (2:45.68).
Walla Walla High School freshman Korey Holmstrom-Smith was 15th in the 100 Backstroke (1:15.41).
Junior Patrick Jones was 15th in the 200 IM (2:53.97).
Meanwhile, Wa-Hi junior Jackson Leinweber was 15th in the 100 Butterfly (1:18.68).