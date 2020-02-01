The Walla Walla High School boys swim team took third place at the MCC Championships on Saturday in an event in which the top eight places in each event scored points for their respective teams and relays scored double points.
“The 31 athletes we competed with finished the regular season strong,” Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. “They have been working hard, and it paid off with lots of personal best times and new district qualifying times.”
The 200 medley relay saw the A squad of Zach Juhnke, Oskar Erikson, Luke Matlock, and Collin Gabriel take third (1:52.23), while the B squad of Ethan Haugen, Brennan Creason, Sam Tacheny, and Jackson Owen took fifth (1:56.91).
Wa-Hi’s strength this year has consistently been their freestyle, though, and the MCC Champs were no exception.
The 200 freestyle relay saw Wa-Hi’s A and B squads take second and third, respectively. The A squad of Luke Bona, Matt Reser, Dawson Neely, and Jackson Owen clocked in at 1:41.52, while the B squad of Simon Scheel, Caleb Goin, Anthony McKeirnan, and Oskar Erikson timed in at 1:45.05.
The 400 freestyle relay also saw the A squad take third and the B squad take fifth. Matlock, Bona, Juhnke, and Gabriel clocked a time of 3:35.22, while McKeirnan, Reser, Tacheny, and Neely timed in at 3:49.08.
The Blue Devils had a number of podium finishers in the individual events, as well.
Gabriel won the 100 freestyle (52.27), and Creason won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.46), while Bona placed second in the 100 butterfly (58.27).
Matlock took third in both the 50 freestyle (23.77) and 100 backstroke (1:03.57), while freshmen Juhnke and Erikson took the bronze in the 200 freestyle (2:00.50) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.37), respectively.
With the meet behind them, the Blue Devils have qualified 22 swimmers for the district championships, which will be held in Kelso this Friday and Saturday.