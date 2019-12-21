The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil boys swim team continues to impress, as for the second straight week, they hosted a 6-way dual with a who's who of the MCC and came away unscathed.
After settling for a draw with powerhouse Richland last week, they ousted all five schools this time around, scoring at least 95 points against every school this time around.
"We swam really well today," noted coach Nancy Rose. "Our athletes continue to drop time despite fighting illnesses. They have been working hard on improving their technique and building their aerobic fitness."
Wa-Hi performed well both in the relay events and individually.
Their 200 (Luke Bona, Dawson Neely, Jackson Owen, and Collin Gabriel, 1:39.11) and 400 (Bona, Zach Juhnke, Samuel Tacheny, and Luke Matlock, 3:40.24) freestyle relay A teams each won all five duals, while their 200 medley A team (Juhnke, Oskar Erikson, Matlock, and Gabriel, 1:50.96) won four of five duals.
Fourteen Blue Devils scored individual points, as well. Those who won duals are as follows:
Senior Luke Matlock won both the 50 Freestyle (24.07) and the 100 Freestyle (53.39) in all five duals.
Sophomore Luke Bona won the 100 Butterfly (58.99) in all five duals. He won the 200 IM (2:17.76) against all teams except Richland, in which he placed third.
Senior Collin Gabriel won the 200 Freestyle (1:59.20) in the three duals with Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, and was second in the Hanford and Richland duals. He was second in the 100 Butterfly (1:01.78) in all five duals.
Freshman Zach Juhnke won the 500 Freestyle (5:37.76) in the three duals with Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, and was second in the Hanford and Richland duals. He was second in the 200 IM (2:18.30) versus all teams except for Richland, against whom he placed fourth.
Junior Brennan Creason won the 100 Breastroke (1:12.22) in four duals and was third in the Hanford dual.
Senior John McKeirnan won the 100 Backstroke (1:15.24) vs. Hermiston, was second versus Chiawana and Pasco, and was third against Hanford and Richland.
Wa-Hi will have one more meet before the new year, as they will host the Winter Invitational on Monday, Dec. 30.