KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team remained undefeated, picking up its third straight win to open this season with a 6-1 victory Wednesday, April 14, at Kamiakin.
The Blue Devils (3-0 record) swept doubles with the teams of Oliver Telander and Ethan Kelnhofer, Kian Hudiburg and Rudy Entrikin, as well as Micah Case and Jakob Clearman all victorious.
"The windy afternoon took a while to get use to during our matches," Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said. "Over the course of the team match, we did make quality adjustments to both our opponents and the elements. Our doubles team really showed a lot of mental toughness, battling to big match victories.
"Our number one doubles team of Kelnhofer and Telander made some very good in-match adjustments," he said. "They went to a double back formation, winning a vast majority of their point hitting heavy ground strokes. I was so pleased as a coach, to watch my players make needed adjustments, even if they're unconventional, to get a win.
"Our second doubles tandem of Hudiburg and Entrikin really played well at the net," Eggart said. "Our aggressiveness to get to net and solid hands translated to a lot of easy points, especially in the third set.
"The most efficient win in doubles came at third doubles, from the pair of Clearman and Case," he said. "These two sophomores did an outstanding job of keeping their opponents apart on the court. Combined with serving and returning efficiency, they were able to get the strait sets victory. Getting the doubles sweep, is always a good feeling at the end of a team match."
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils had Ken Higgins, Dallin Flinders and James Adams taking singles matches.
"We also had some great play on the singles side, winning at the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 positions," Eggart said. "Ken Higgins, playing No. 2 singles, rolled through his opponent with decisive play from the baseline and great patience within the point. He was the first match off the the court, giving us a 1-0 lead early, with a straight-set victory.
"Both Dallin Flinders and James Adams at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, did a great job counter-punching their way to straight-set victories as well, showing great discipline from the baseline," he said. "They both had the ability to collect errors from their opponents, with patient, consistent play.
"It was fun to watch."
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday, April 15, hosting Southridge at Walla Walla Country Club.