KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High School boys basketball team experienced ice-cold shooting in the second half Saturday, June 19, during the Mid-Columbia Conference tournament championship game at Kamiakin High School.
Wa-Hi managed just six field goals after halftime in a 57-47 loss to the Kamiakin Braves.
"I thought our guys gave it all they could," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We knew it would be a huge challenge to go there and win, but we were confident going in."
The Blue Devils advanced to the title game with a semifinal victory Friday at Wa-Hi, where they knocked off Richland 79-65.
The disappointing result here Saturday came on a day in which the Blue Devils' Diego Jaques scored a game-high 23 points and senior Michael Cornia eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his Wa-Hi career. Cornia tallied 17 points and ended his run in a Blue Devil jersey with 1,010 points.
Wa-Hi got a pair of treys from Jaques and six points from Cornia in the opening quarter while fashioning a 14-9 lead.
Jaques buried three attempts from outside the arc in the second quarter and the Blue Devils upped their margin to 12, 31-19, by halftime.
The Braves rallied in the third quarter behind 10 points by Tyler Bilodeau and took a 39-38 edge into the fourth period.
Trey Arland helped put the game out of Wa-Hi's reach with 11 points in the last frame.
Arland and Bilodeau ended up with 22 points apiece.
"We played a great first half and put ourselves in a good spot," Berg said. "The second half? It just felt like we couldn't get any momentum. When they fought back and took the lead we just couldn't get anything to fall. We had good looks but at the end of the day we didn't make shots and they did.
"I'm so proud of our guys and our program for what they did this year," Berg said. "In the toughest circumstances, our guys kept at it and persevered over and over.
"In a year like this, I wouldn't have wanted to coach any other group," Berg said. "We will all really miss our seniors and look forward to the future with our returners."
Blue Devils 79, Richland 65
Guard Diego Jaques and forward Michael Cornia tallied a combined 51 points Friday night, June 18, as the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team posted a 79-65 victory over Richland in a Mid-Columbia Conference tournament semifinal game in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils took a 13-2 record into Saturday's championship game at Kamiakin.
Jaques scored 26 points on Friday, 13 in the third quarter, and Cornia added 25 - 11 of which were realized in period two.
The Blue Devils and Bombers chalked up six field goals apiece in the first quarter. Wa-Hi held an 18-16 edge after eight minutes.
Cornia, who averaged 16.5 points per game in two regular-season tussles with Richland, brought his point total for the contest to 17 after his second-quarter barrage that helped the home team maintain its slim advantage.
The Blue Devils led 37-35 at the break.
"Michael played great in the second quarter," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We had to find ways to get him the ball in the right spots and from there, he just attacked the basket."
Jaques made his presence felt with a trio of 3-point baskets in the third quarter.
"Diego was huge in the third," Berg said. "It seemed like we just couldn't quite get things going and he stepped up."
Wa-Hi increased its lead to 54-44 late in the period before the Bombers closed to within three, 58-55, heading into the final frame.
The Blue Devils put their stubborn opponent away by outscoring them 21-10 in the last eight minutes.
"The fourth quarter was really about getting back to our game plan," Berg said. "We wanted to attack the paint and find a teammate on offense or draw fouls, which worked.
"On defense, we know close games are won with stops on the defensive end and our guys played with a little more urgency to get those stops and it worked out for us," Berg said.
Camden McCollaugh contributed 12 points in a starting role for the Blue Devils. Fellow starters Dillon Wasser and Jacob Coram scratched the periphery of double figures with eight and seven points, respectively.