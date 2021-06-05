The Walla Walla High School boys basketball team, which entered weekend play with half of its 12-player roster impacted by COVID-19 concerns, split a pair of games against Mid-Columbia Conference opponents.
Wa-Hi celebrated Senior Day on Saturday, June 5, by whipping Southridge, 84-43, after losing at Richland on Friday, 70-51.
Forward Michael Cornia scored 42 points versus Southridge and fellow low-post specialist Danny Nielson added 12.
“He got off to a great start and played exceptionally well,” Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said of Cornia. “He ended up with 42 points in three quarters. Seemed like he was everywhere. Lots of great looks in our offense but he also rebounded well and got some steals that led to easy baskets.
“It was a nice bounce back win with a short turnaround,” Berg said. “We got off to a slow start on defense but adapted and played a lot better from the second quarter on.”
Saturday’s game was the last at home for Blue Devil seniors Cornia, Nielson, Bob Watson, Jacob Coram, and Brandon Smith.
“We honored our seniors and I thought they all did a great job,” Berg said.
Diego Jaques led Wa-Hi against Richland with 17 points. Cornia added 12 and Coram chipped in with 11.
The Blue Devils’ next game is Tuesday at Kennewick.