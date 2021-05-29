Forward Michael Cornia scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter the afternoon of Saturday, May 29, as the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team rolled to its seventh straight victory with an 84-46 humbling of visiting Hanford.
Guards Brandon Smith and Dillon Wasser combined for 17 first-quarter points that helped the Blue Devils build a 24-15 lead after eight minutes.
Wasser added seven more points in the second quarter when Wa-Hi took command of the contest.
The Blue Devils took a 25-point margin, 50-25, into intermission.
Wa-Hi stroked nine three-point shots in the game.
Wasser ended up with 16 points, Smith scored 14, and Diego Jaques joined the double-figure parade with 10.
“I thought we played well overall,” Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. “Brandon Smith and Dillon Wasser gave us a spark in the first quarter.
“Our defense picked it up in the second,” Berg said. We finished the quarter on a 16-3 run to stretch the lead out at halftime. I thought we really played well together, finding the open guy all game.”
The Blue Devils host Kamiakin on Tuesday.