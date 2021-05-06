Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team knocked off Chiawana 6-1 here Wednesday, May 5.
Wa-Hi (8-3 record) swept doubles with the Blue Devil duos of Sam Tacheny-Oliver Telander, Kian Hudiburg-Rudy Entrikin, and Micah Case-Jakob Clearman, taking their matches.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils had Dallin Flinders, James Adams and Ethan Kelnhofer all victorious in singles.
"We had a really solid outing," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "I thought our singles players played really gritty, smart tennis with a lot of long baseline rallies. And our doubles was aggressive to the net."
The Blue Devils next wrap up their season Friday and Saturday in Kennewick with the Mid-Columbia Conference championships.
Wa-Hi will be coming off a decisive victory over Chiawana.
"Our most dominant performance was played at No. 3 singles, James Adams, our senior," Eggart said. "He was in total control from start to finish.He did a great job of moving his opponent, not only side to side but up and back the court. Makes them really uncomfortable. James played excellent.
"As far as doubles, our No. 1 doubles Sam Tacheny and Oliver Telander, who are two of my captains, they were the most dominant of the day as far as doubles," Eggart said. "No. 3 doubles, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman, won their match on a default so I'm disappointed they didn't get to play a whole match, but they've been really rock solid and I look forward to watching them at districts. I think they'll make a big push for the district title.
"Second doubles, Kian Hudiburg and Rudy Entrikin, they played really well throughout their first set and controlled the pace of play, and then went through a little bit of a lull in the second set," Eggart said. "They got down 5-2, but then really came back to win five straight games so I was really pleased with their mental effort to not quit.
"I'm excited about districts," Eggart said. "This was a good tune up for that event."