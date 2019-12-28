Wa-Hi boys rally to win Avista Holiday Tournament

LEWISTON — Faced with a halftime deficit for the second day in a row here at Lewis-Clark State College, the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team rallied for another comeback win to stay undefeated and take home the Avista Holiday Tournament title.
Clarkston had a nine-point lead over Wa-Hi midway through their semifinal here on Friday, but the Blue Devils wound up taking the game in overtime 54-53.
The Blue Devils did it again against Lewiston here on Saturday, this time erasing a 16-point difference in the third quarter, and capturing the title with a 63-55 win.
"It was a good tournament for us," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "We faced some really tough teams."
Dylan Ashbeck, who scored a game-high 28 points on Saturday after 15 agaist Clarkston, earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
The Blue Devils also had Michael Cornia make the All-Tournament First Team with 14 points on Friday and 13 on Saturday.
Wa-Hi (7-0 record) looks to continue its strong play with the resumption of Mid-Columbia Conference games this coming Thursday at Richland starting at 7:30 p.m.
The schedule only picks up, with Wa-Hi then hosting Kamiakin on Saturday and Chiawana on Tuesday.
"That's three of the top teams in our league, one after another, so it's going to be a real tough stretch," Berg said. "Hopefully this tournament has gotten us ready."
The Blue Devils are coming off a string of strong performances here.
On Friday, Ashbeck scored eight points in the third quarter as the Blue Devils overcame Clarkston's 31-22 halftime lead.
An 8-0 Wa-Hi run in the third, underlined by second-chance buckets with offensive rebounds, made it a single possession game, and the Blue Devils emerged from a tight overtime period victorious.
Saturday called for similar magic, with Lewiston up 44-28 in the third quarter.
But a 3-pointer by Josiah Wik, his only basket from the field all night, got the Blue Devils rolling.
The Blue Devils got to within 47-39 by the end of the third quarter, and then dominated the rest of the game.
Ashbeck and Brandon Smith each scored nine points as Wa-Hi took over in the closing minutes.
"Tonight wasn't that good for our offense in the first half, but then we started getting some stops and the flood gates opened," Berg said. "Dylan was good from everywhere, and his defense kept us in the game when we were down by a lot. And then in that fourth quarter, Brandon scored on three straight possessions. We really had it going."