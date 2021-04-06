Walla Walla High School's boys golf team placed third out of nine in the second Mid-Columbia Conference match this season Monday, April 5, here at the Veterans Memorial Course.
Joel Redman led the Blue Devils with a 13-over-par 85, nine strokes back Kamiakin's Logan Knaff atop the individual leaderbaord.
Kamiakin finished second as team, 30 ahead of Wa-Hi and 11 back of Richland.
The Blue Devils also had Sam Lastoskie cutting four strokes on the back nine for an 86, four ahead of teammate Carson Hutchinson, and Grant Hartzheim rounded out their team score with a 94.
Elijah Anderson turned in a 115 for Wa-Hi.
"It was great to see our team improve today," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "Four of our five players posted better scores than at our first POD (March 31) at Canyon Lakes. I'm excited to see the improvements they make at our next POD match."
The Blue Devils will be back in action Monday, April 12, in Pasco at Sun Willows.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls expect to have more participants.
Madalyne Wilson was the lone Blue Devil in the girls match Monday at Vets, and she shot a 124 to place 21st out of 25.
"Due to spring break several teams were short on players, including Wa-Hi," Howard said. "We had one girl play, junior Madalyne Wilson. All of our players are pretty new to golf this year, this is only Madalyne's time playing 18."
Sourthridge's Angela Park topped the girls match with a 72.