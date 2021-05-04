KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's boys golf team placed sixth out of nine in the Mid-Columbia Conference pod match here at Zintel Creek on Monday, May 3.
Wa-Hi had Sam Lastoskie, Carson Hutchinson, Joel Redman and Rhett Babcock together finishing the course on 348 stroke combined, while fifth-place Pasco was 20 strokes head.
Kamiakin bested all teams with a 287.
Kamiakin also had Clayton German atop the individual leaderboard as his shot a 1-over par 67.
Lastoskie led Wa-Hi with an 83, three ahead of Hutchinson with Redman at 87 and Babock shooting a 92.
Wa-Hi also had Grant Hartzheim shooting a 94 and Elijah Anderson at 106.
This season wraps up Thursday with a MCC Championships in Richland at Horn Rapids.