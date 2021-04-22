RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's boys golf team placed sixth out of nine here Wednesday, April 21, in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match at the Horn Rapids course.
The Blue Devils totaled 373 strokes, eight back of fifth place Pasco while Richland topped all teams at 307.
Sam Lastoskie led Wa-Hi with a 13-over par 84, placing him 11th on an individual leaderboard that was topped by Kamiakin senior Clayton German at 74.
The Blue Devils also had Joel Redman shoot a 92, four ahead of teammate Carson Hutchinson, while Grant Hartzheim had a 101 and Rhett Babcock added a 105.
Aside from the Wa-Hi team score, Devin Evens cut 10 strokes on the back nine for a 118.
The Blue Devils will next play April 29 in Richland at Columbia Point Golf Course.