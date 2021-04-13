PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys golf team edged Pasco by seven strokes for fifth place out of nine teams here Monday, April 12, in the Mid-Columbia Conference pod match at Sun Willows.
Carson Hutchinson, Joel Redman, Grant Hartzheim and Sam Lastoskie combined on a 357 team score for Wa-Hi, placing them 19 strokes back of fourth-place Hanford after frost had delayed the started of play for 35 minutes.
"Very cold for the front nine, and very windy on the back nine," Wa-Hi coach Mike Patterson said.
Richland bested the match with a 310 as senior Evan Johnson shot a 2-over-par 74 to equal Kamiakin's Clayton German atop the individual leader board.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson topped the Blue Devils with an 86, three up on Redman.
Hartzheim cut eight strokes on the back nine to finish with a 90, and Lastoskie carded a 92.
Wa-Hi also had Rhett Babcock turn in a 100, and Elijah Anderson at 117.
The Blue Devils' next match will be Wednesday in Richland at Horn Rapids Golf Course.
"Very happy with their swings and mental toughness," Patterson said. "We are wanting to become better golfers mentally and physically day in and day out."