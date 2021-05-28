PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team picked up its sixth straight win here Thursday, May 27, with a 78-27 rout of Pasco.
Dillon Wasser, Diego Jaques and Trenton Walters each scored a game-hihg 11 points for the Blue Devils (6-1 record), while teammate Michael Cornia had 10.
Wa-Hi had already doubled up on Pasco 22-11 by the end of the first quarter, but they were only just getting started. By the start of the fourth quarter, it was a 66-26 game.
"I was happy overall with how we played," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "Our focus for the week was to go on the road and play a complete game, something we had no done yet this year, and we were able to do that.
"All of guys came ready to go and everyone contributed."
The Blue Devils look to stay on track Saturday, when they host Hanford at 1 p.m.