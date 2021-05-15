KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team placed 11 players in the scoring column Saturday, May 15, in an 83-50 rout of the Southridge Suns in a Mid Columbia Conference game.
Michael Cornia led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Camden McCollaugh, Logan Ashbeck, and Trenton Walters came off the bench to tally 13, 11, and nine points, respectively.
Wa-Hi led 23-12 after one quarter and opened up a 48-19 advantage by halftime.
"I thought overall we played a pretty good game," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We were able to play everybody in both halves, which was nice. It was a good opportunity for some guys to get more playing time and they all played well."
The Blue Devils host Kennewick on Monday.