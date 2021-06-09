KENNEWICK — Michael Cornia scored a game-high 19 points for Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team, Diego Jaques had 15, and Jacob Coram added 12 off the bench as their dominating third quarter on Tuesday, June 8, lifted the Blue Devils to a 68-54 victory here at Kennewick.
Wa-Hi (9-2 record) went to halftime only up 31-28, and then took over with a 24-8 run.
"I thought, overall, we played well on the road," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "We started out a little slow. They played zone defense, and I thought we settled a bit at times and weren't finding the right spots. At halftime, we made a few adjustments and the guys talked about what they were seeing and things we could do differently. We came out in the second half, and played a lot better — played more through our inside guys, which helped.
"Anytime you win on the road, it's a good thing."
The Blue Devils are back on the road Wednesday, playing in Pasco at Chiawana before closing out their regular season next week with a trip to Hermiston.
Wa-Hi looks to keep its momentum on the road.
"We will need to play better tonight against Chiawana if we want to come out with a win again."