PASCO — Chiawana joined Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team in lighting up the scoreboard here with a fourth-quarter shootout Wednesday, June 9, but the visiting Blue Devils held on for their third straight win in an 88-84 victory.
Wa-Hi (10-2 record) was up 55-51 after the third, and survived a late Chiawana rally that included six 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils led the rest of the way with help from 14-of-17 shooting at the free-throw line.
The Blue Devils finished with Michael Cornia scoring 25 points, Diego Jaques adding 23, and Jacob Coram netting 22 while Dillon Wasser had 14.
"It was a good game, back and forth," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "They got hot, making some tough 3's, but the best part was our guys stepping up every time they hit a big shot, we'd score to stay ahead. We don't like giving up 33 points in a quarter, but if we're also scoring 33 points in the quarter, I guess we can take it."
Chiawana ended up connecting on 16 shots from 3-point range, with Kade Smith scoring a game-high 28 points, while the Blue Devils hit seven 3's.
Wa-Hi went to halftime down 42-39, but then took over in the third quarter.
Next, the Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season schedule June 16 with one more road game at Hermiston. Wa-Hi has already clinched a spot in the Mid-Columbia Conference postseason tournament, June 18-19. Berg said they will host their semifinal.