RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's boys cross country team posted victories over Richland and Hermiston on Saturday, Mach 20.
Its female counterparts were not as lucky. The Blue Devil girls were defeated by both Richland and Hermiston.
"It was a very windy day," Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati said. "The boys had a good day. We struggled last week but rebounded back well. Overall, our top seven boys ran really well."
The Blue Devils' Brody Hartley won the boys race with a mark of 16 minutes, 16.26 seconds. Braden Hisaw took fourth place (16:38.14), while Emmett James (17:05.11) and Peter Prudente (17:05.57) claimed sixth and seventh, respectively.
"It was nice to have Peter Prudente back," Locati said. "He had a smile on his face after the race and was excited. The pleasant surprise for us had to be Emmett James. Emmett continues to improve and has been very consistent for us.
"I felt we had a battle plan - smart racing - and they executed very well," Locati said. "Brody was very patient all race and took off with about (one kilometer) to go and never looked back."
Ella Nelson was the Wa-Hi girls top finisher. She was second with a 17:40.38 time. Fellow Blue Devil Sariah Hepworth (19:05.15) placed fourth.
"The girls as a team are battling some minor injuries and we had to pull a couple for the race," Locati said. "Otherwise we would have beat Hermiston, but those running fought really well. Sariah and Ella had solid performances. The race up front with Ella and Richland's Natalie Razauskas went down to the wire with Razauskas just outkicking Nelson at the finish. Those two are two of the best in the state of Washington and it was fun watching them duel it out. I don't think there was ever more than a couple feet between them the entire race. "Sariah also had her own battle going on with a couple of the other Richland girls as well," Locati said. "This was the first race this season Sariah has had people to compete with and she was up to the challenge as she too battled to the finish to place fourth by half a second."
The Blue Devils wrap up their season next weekend when Hermiston hosts the Mid-Columbia Conference District Championships.
"It's been such a short season and it's hard to believe it's coming to an end," Locati said. "These kids have been awesome and have handled everything so well. I'm proud of them all!"