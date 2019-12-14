PASCO — The Walla Walla High School boys basketball team went up to Pasco on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs in a league opener.
Wa-Hi took a huge comeback win, 67-50.
The game started fairly even with the score staying close.
Pasco managed to get a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pasco stretched out their lead to 10 points during the second quarter.
Wa-Hi chipped away at the lead to be within four point at halftime with a score of 31-27 in favor of Pasco.
Wa-Hi's head coach Adam Berg told his boys in the locker room at halftime that they need to focus on their defense.
After the game, coach Berg said, "We were worried too much about their defense."
Wa-Hi's defense came out during the second half.
Wa-Hi held Pasco to just two points the entirety of the third quarter.
The Blue Devils went on a 25-2 run with Jacob Coram hitting five 3-pointers and Michael Cornia scoring 21 points during the game.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Wa-Hi led 48-33.
Pasco did find their rhythm back in the fourth quarter, but Wa-Hi kept the pressure on as well.
Pasco's offense sputtered during the second half.
Pasco shot just under 21% after a slightly over 52 percent first half, while Wa-Hi shot 56 percent in the second half.
Wa-Hi led by 21 points at the end of the game until Pasco scored four more points bringing the final score to 67-50.
Coach Berg said that his boys "took a while to settle in." When they did, he said, "they handled the pressure well."
The Wa-Hi boy's basketball hosts their next game against Hanford on Dec. 20. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla 67 Pasco 50
WA-HI (67) — Cornia 21, Coram 15, Ashbeck 14, Jaquez 11, Wasser 4, Watson 2
PASCO (50) — Legard, Garza 12, Gutierrez 8, Scott 6, Licon, Ortiz 2
Wa-Hi;17;10;21;19;—;67
Pasco;19;12;2;17;—;50
3-pt field goals — Wa-Hi 10 (Coram 5), Pasco 7 (Garza 4). Fouls — Wa-Hi 15, Pasco 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Wa-Hi 34 (Smith 8), PAsco 25 (Ortiz 6). Turnovers — Wa-Hi 12, Pasco 13. Assists — Wa-Hi 14 (Ashbeck 4, Cornia 4, Smith 4), Pasco 5 (Montelongo 2).