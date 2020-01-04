Guard Diego Jaques scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half Saturday night as the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team knocked off Kamiakin, 63-53, in Mid-Columbia Conference action in the Blue Devil gym.
Dylan Ashbeck tallied a team-high 18 points for Wa-Hi and, like Jaques, Michael Cornia added 15 as the Blue Devils - 48 hours removed from their first loss of the season, a 62-57 setback at Richland - improved to 4-1 in the MCC and 8-1 overall.
Kamiakin, which got a game-high 20 points from 6-foot-9 post Kyson Rose, is 3-2 and 7-2.
"It was a great team win," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. " The guys fought hard and were justly rewarded."
Ashbeck, Cornia, and Jaques took turns shining in the first three quarters of the contest. Ashbeck scored 10 points in the first period as the Blue Devils forged a 16-12 lead after eight minutes.
Cornia picked up eight points in the second quarter and Wa-Hi went into halftime with a 29-26 edge.
Jaques buried three 3-pointers in frame three and the Blue Devils went to the final act up 47-43.
Dillon Wasser had five points in the last quarter, Ashbeck chipped in four, and both Jaques and Jacob Coram knocked down a trey apiece. Wa-Hi outscored the Braves 16-10 in the final stanza.
"I was proud of our effort defensively," Berg said. " To limit an explosive team like that to 53 points is a remarkable achievement."
The Blue Devils continue league play Tuesday when they host Chiawana.