Walla Walla High's boys basketball team got some revenge here Tuesday, June 1, knocking off Kamiakin, 74-65.
Kamiakin had crushed Wa-Hi, 78-41, in their season opener on May 11.
The Blue Devils have won every game since.
Michael Cornia finished the rematch with 24 point for Wa-Hi (8-1 record), teammate Dillon Wasser had 18, and Diego Jaques 12.
The third quarter saw Wa-Hi go up 56-54, and then the Blue Devils pulled away with a dominating fourth.
"It was a dominating team win," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "It took all five guys doing their part at all times for us to beat a team that is as good and well-coached as Kamiakin.
"I was proud of their fight and determination all night."
The Blue Devils will hit the road Friday at Richland for another rematch. Wa-Hi's 82-53 rout of the Bombers on May 13 came on the heels of its opener at Kamiakin, and got the Blue Devils started on their current winning streak.
Despite winning seven in a row prior to Tuesday's game against Kamiakin, the Blue Devils expected to have their hands full.
"Great matchup between two great teams," Berg said. "We knew if we were going to win, we'd have to do a lot of great things. Our guys battled each possession to try and limit their looks and opportunities as much as possible."
Cornia already had 14 points by the end of the first quarter, but Kamiakin was up 26-21.
Still, Wa-Hi prevailed.
"Our defense had some really good stretches that led to our offense having success," Berg said. "Mike started off so well with a few guys chipping in that we settle in and knew we could get some good looks on offense."