The Walla Walla High School boys swim team started its season off on the right foot Saturday, as it hosted a six-team meet with Chiawana, Hanford, Pasco, Richland, and Hermiston here at Harvey Pool, and took a clean sweep of the podium in the sprint pentathlon.
No points were awarded for the meet, but prizes were given to the top finisher in the sprint and standard pentathlons.
"The team has been working hard on improving technique and building aerobic capacity," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
Wa-Hi senior Collin Gabriel took the prize for the sprint pentathlon, having won the 50 butterfly (26.07), 50 freestyle (23.60), and the 100 IM (1:02.58), and having placed second in the 50 backstroke (29.87) and 50 breaststroke (32.72).
Samuel Tacheny, a junior, and senior Dawson Neely rounded out the podium for the Blue Devils. Tacheny placed third in the 50 backstroke (32.34) and fourth in the 50 butterfly (28.27), while Neely took second in the 50 freestyle (25.34) and fourth in the 50 breaststroke (33.85).
Freshman Zach Junke won the 100 freestyle (54.90), took second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.67), fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.64), and fifth in both the 100 breaststroke (1:15.62) and the 200 IM (2:25.65), rounding out a solid fourth place finish in the standard pentathlon.
Freshman Oskar Erikson won the 50 breaststroke (32.07), placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.42), fourth in the 100 IM (1:08.53), and ninth in both the 50 butterfly (29.53) and the 50 freestyle (26.81).
Junior Anthony McKeirnan was sixth in the 200 IM (2:43.75) and ninth in the 100 Butterfly (1:15.00) and placed fifth in the standard pentathlon.
Senior Jackson Owen placed third in the 50 Freestyle (25.77), while sophomore Grady Lemma took fifth in the 50 Breaststroke (34.29) and fifth overall in the sprint pentathlon.
"After three weeks of training, it was great to get a chance to compete against the Tri-Cities schools," Rose said. "Wa-Hi has 38 boys on the roster this season, and 28 of them competed, most of whom were swimming in their first meet."
The Blue Devils will be back at it on Saturday, when they will host a 6-way MCC dual meet at Whitman College.